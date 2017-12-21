Cold weather is good news for Iowa’s winter recreation areas

The operators of Iowa’s winter recreation areas are excited about the more “winter-like” weather that’s moving into the state.

Mark Gordon is the general manager of Sundown Mountain in Dubuque. “You know, it’s in our DNA to ski out here at Sundown and we love to see fresh snow and cold temperatures,” Gordon says. “We’re definitely looking forward to the, what we consider, more normal temperatures coming up.”

High temperatures Friday through Sunday are expected in the 20s to low 30s across the state. Dubuque received two inches of snow on December 13. However, it didn’t stick around for long and Gordon would like to see more.

“We don’t need the snow to be open in terms of the slopes, but it gets people in the winter spirit,” Gordon said. “They feel like it’s winter when it’s white. When it’s brown, you know, it’s just a little different.” Sundown Mountain has been in business since 1973 and opened for THIS winter season about one week ago.

“We actually opened about 12 days earlier than last year. Last year was a slow starter. We have our own snow-making equipment that allows us to produce snow as long as it’s 28-degrees or less,” Gordon said. Sundown Mountain is hosting two big school groups today.

If the weather cooperates, the Christmas through New Year period can be an extremely busy time for skiing, snowboarding, sledding and tubing businesses in Iowa.

The Seven Oaks Rec Area in Boone is scheduled to open for the season Friday. Some of Iowa’s other winter recreation areas include Sleepy Hollow Sports Park in Des Moines and Mount Crescent, located about 13 miles north of Council Bluffs.

Pictures courtesy of Sundown Mountain.