Family, dog and Christmas presents saved from Cedar Rapids fire

Christmas presents were saved from a house fire in Cedar Rapids last night.

The fire happened in a two-story duplex on the city’s southeast side around 8 p.m. Cedar Rapids Fire officials say three adults, seven children and a dog got out safely and firefighters grabbed Christmas gifts and a holiday tree from the first floor.

A woman who escaped the home told KCRG-TV she believes one of her kids found a lighter and started playing with it in a bedroom. The families knocked out of their homes by the fire are getting help from the Red Cross. There is no word on the extent of damage in the house.

