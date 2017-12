A man was found dead inside his smoke-filled home in western Iowa this morning.

Monona County authorities received a 911 call just after 7:30 a.m. about a house fire in Onawa. Firefighters found the body of 37-year-old Garrett Brown inside his home, where he lived by himself.

The cause of the fire and Brown’s death remain under investigation by the Iowa Fire Marshal’s Office and Onawa Police.