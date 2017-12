A Marshalltown man has been identified as the pilot killed in a weekend plane crash near Oskaloosa.

The Mahaska County Sheriff’s office reports 70-year-old Bruce Devick was piloting a single-engine, two-seat airplane that struck a power line and crashed around 2:20 p.m. Saturday. Devick died at the scene. No one else was with him in the plane. It’s unclear why the aircraft was flying so low.

The Federal Aviation Administration is assisting with the investigation of the crash.