Names of victims released in fatal Blue Grass fire

The Blue Grass Police Department has released the names of the four people who died in a fire early Christmas Day.

The police department says 71-year-olds Larry Loose Senior and Rose Loose were in the home when the first started, along with their sons, 36-year-old Steven and 35-year-old Michael Loose. Firefighters arrived at 12:34 a.m. and pulled Michael Loose from the fire. He was taken to the hospital where he later died. The other three died inside the home.

The State Fire Marshal is investigating and reports the cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

By Phil Roberts