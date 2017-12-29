Iowa State plays Memphis in Liberty Bowl

Iowa State will be in search of its first bowl victory since 2009 on Saturday when the Cyclones play Memphis in the Liberty Bowl. ISU coach Matt Campbell says the Cyclone defense will be challenged by a Memphis offense that topped the 40-point mark in seven of its last eight games.

Memphis senior quarterback Riley Ferguson has passed for nearly four thousand yards and 36 touchdowns.

“They are explosive”, said Iowa State coach Matt Campbell. “We have certainly played against some really talented offenses and this group matched all of those guys. It is really an impressive group.”

Senior linebacker Joel Lanning says the Memphis offense can attack in a variety of ways.

“They can pass it as well as run it and they can do all the trick stuff”, said Lanning. “It is going to be great challenge because they are going to come at us.”

Iowa State is 7-5 and a win would be their first in a bowl game since a 14-13 win over Minnesota in the 2009 Insight Bowl. Receiver Allen Lazard is one of several seniors hoping to close their career with a win.

“Not to say that it makes or break our season but I think that is the way our season will be remembered if we win this last game or not”, said Lazard. “We know the value and what it could me to this program to end with a win.”

Memphis is 10-2. Kickoff is 11:30a.m. The game will be televised by ABC.