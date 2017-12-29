Names of those involved in fatal Polk County crash released

The names of six young people involved in a fatal crash last weekend in central Iowa have been released.

The two-vehicle crash happened near Altoona Sunday afternoon. The Polk County Sheriff’s office reports a car driven by 20-year-old Madalyn Livingston Vollmer of Marshalltown veered into the path of an oncoming SUV. A passenger in the car, 16-year-old Joseph Livingston of Altoona, died at the scene.

There were four people in the SUV from Kellogg and Newton, including a 5-month-old girl who was buckled in a carseat and was not injured. The others, between the ages of 18 and 20, were taken to a hospital.

No charges have been filed, but the crash remains under investigation.