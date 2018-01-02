Ex-teacher charged with stealing from school accounts she established

A tip from a bank about a bounced check has led to charges against a northwest Iowa teacher.

A former Sioux City schoolteacher has been charged with allegedly stealing nearly $3000 from accounts she set up for East High School’s Special Olympics and Friendship Connection groups. Forty-eight-year-old Melissa Dickerson is charged with second degree theft.

Court documents state Dickerson was a special education teacher in 2013 at the high school when she opened the accounts in violation of Sioux City Community School District policy. Court documents say a bank official informed the school district that one of the accounts was overdrawn because of a MidAmerican Energy bill in Dickerson’s name.

A January 17th hearing date has been set for Dickerson. She is free on a $5000 bond from the Woodbury County Jail.

(Reporting by Woody Gottburg, KSCJ, Sioux City)