Body found in burned out Osceola home

Osceola Police say a body was found in a home that burned down Sunday.

The police department says investigators found the body Tuesday as they searched what remained of the burned out Main Street home. Family members of the home’s owner, 79-year-old Don Miller, had filed a missing person report Sunday. Investigators say they have not identified the body found in the home, and it has been sent to the State Medical Examiner to determine the person’s identity.

Investigators are also still trying to determine the cause of the fire.