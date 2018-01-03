Iowa falls to 0-3 in B1G with home loss to Michigan

Michigan drained eight three pointers in the opening half and used a 22-4 run to take control in a 75-68 win at Iowa. It snapped a five game losing streak to the Hawkeyes as the Wolverines claimed a rare victory in Iowa City.

The Wolverines shot 62 percent in the opening half and for the game were 11 of 25 from three point range.

“We really shot the ball well and had we missed some of those shots I might have a different story to tell right now”, said Michigan coach John Beilein. “We really played well as far as shooting the ball”

Iowa trailed by as many as 18 points in falling to 0-3 in the Big Ten.

“You look at the three point shooting and you look at some defensive breakdowns and clearly they were obvious but our offense in that stretch was really poor”, said Iowa coach Fran McCaffery. “That’s as disappointing as anything.”

Sophomore Tyler Cook led Iowa with 28 points and eight rebounds. The Hawkeyes host Ohio State on Thursday night.