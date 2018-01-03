Lake Ponderosa businessman fined $10,000 for open burning violations

A state agency has levied a $10,000 fine against the owner of a business near Lake Ponderosa for illegally burning garbage.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources opened its investigation of “Jumpin’ Jimmy’s Bar and Grill” near Montezuma and its owner in January of 2016. Documents indicate DNR staff observed “multiple” violations, including “evidence of opening burning violations.”

An investigator notified the bar’s owner in July of 2016 of proper waste disposal, but on a trip back to the property the next month discovered “a large pile of actively burning” garbage.

The bar’s owner said he had cleaned up contaminated soil and signed an agreement with state officials this past September. However, six days later a tipster reported the bar’s owner was burning another pile of trash.

According to state documents, the bar owner then admitted he’d been illegally burning “household trash” for a handful of individuals for some time. In October, he presented state officials with letters he’d sent to people, telling them to quit dumping trash at the burn site.

The bar’s owner has until January 18 to appeal the fine. A call to the business near Montezuma has not been returned.