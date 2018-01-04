Man arrested in Davenport on drug charges

A man who pleaded guilty to dealing crack cocaine in Clinton County 16 months ago was arrested this week in a Davenport hotel on drug and weapons charges.

Thirty-six-year-old Michael Terrell Richardson was sentenced to two years probation in August of 2016 on the drug charges in Clinton County. Davenport Police say they found packages of crack cocaine and a handgun in the hotel room he’d been occupying since mid-December. Another gun was found in the vehicle he was using.

Richardson has been charged in state court with felony drug posession and faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted. It’s possible he may be tried in federal court.

(By Dave Vickers, KROS, Clinton)