Sioux City child taken as running SUV is stolen

A four-year-old child was missing for a short time after an SUV was stolen this morning in Sioux City.

Police say the owner of the SUV left her child inside the running vehicle just before 5:30 a.m. and went back inside her home to get some items. When she came back out the SUV and child were gone.

The vehicle was found about 15 minutes later about one mile in a west-side neighborhood with the child inside and uninjured. Anyone with any information on the SUV theft is asked to call Crimestoppers.

The mother and child’s names have not been released.

(By Woody Gottburg, KSCJ, Sioux City)