McCaffery ejected as Iowa falls at Maryland

As Iowa’s season continues to unravel coach Fran McCaffery came unglued at Maryland. McCaffery was hit with two technical fouls and ejected with 45 seconds remaining in the opening half in the Terrapins 91-73 win. The Hawkeyes led by as many as 10 points in the opening half.

“I thought we were playing well and that is something to be proud of”, said McCaffery. “You go on the road and you want your guys to compete. We had to overcome a little bit of adversity and I am going to fight for my guys.”

McCaffery’s ejection came moments after Maryland standout Anthony Cowan threw an elbow to the head of Iowa sophomore Cordell Pemsl but it did not draw a whistle. He watched the second half in the locker room.

Bruno Fernando led six Terrapins in double figures with 21 points as Maryland improves to 3-2 in the Big Ten.

“I thought where we were really good tonight was zone offense”, said Maryland coach Mark Turgeon. “They ran three different zones at us and we were really good against all three.”

Iowa falls to 0-5 in the Big Ten.



