Iowa ticket was one number away from big Powerball jackpot

A Powerball ticket sold in Iowa nearly claimed a share of Saturday’s massive jackpot.

Iowa Lottery officials say the ticket, purchased at a Hy-Vee in Marion (3600 U.S. Highway 151), came within one number of sharing the $559.7 million jackpot. Instead, the holder of the ticket that matched four of the first five numbers and the Powerball will claim a prize of $50,000.

The Powerball jackpot was won with a ticket purchased in New Hampshire, while Friday’s $450 million Mega Millions jackpot was won with a ticket purchased in Florida.

This weekend marked the first time the Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots were simultaneously above the $400 million mark.

The winning numbers in Saturday’s Powerball jackpot drawing were: 12-29-30-33-61 and Powerball 26. The Power Play number was 3. The winning numbers in Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot drawing were: 28-30-39-59-70 and Mega Ball 10. The Megaplier number was 3.