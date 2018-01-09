Delhi man found dead after car goes through ice on lake

A man has died after his car broke through the ice on Lake Delhi.

The Delaware County Sheriff’s office was called around 12:30 in the afternoon Monday about a car that had gone through the ice on the north end of Lake Delhi. Rescue crews found a car that had broken through the ice in around eight feed of water. They used a camera to determine that there was one person in inside.

A crane was used to pull the car out of the water and the person inside has been identified as 23-year-old Alex Salow of Delhi. It’s believed he went through the ice sometime on Sunday.