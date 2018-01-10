Iowa Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announces 2018 class

The 2018 inductees for the Iowa Rock and Roll Hall of Fame have been released.

Cindy Stanbro, executive director of the Iowa Rock and Roll Museum in Arnolds Park, says it’s a long list of bands, musicians, singers, deejays and others, which includes: “David Ellefson, The Nadas, Marilyn Maye, The Bushmen, Rob Lumbard, Buckeye, Crusin’, Rick Hillyard, A Stitch ‘n Tyme, The Torkays, Lavendar Hill Band, The El Riadas and Dean Davis, who’s getting a Lifetime Achievement Award.”

More than 320 artists have been inducted into the Iowa Hall since its inception more than 20 years ago. Stanbro explains how inductees are picked, once they’re nominated.

“They have to have at least 25 years experience in the industry and have made a significant impact,” Stanbro says. “The board of directors gets together and we review all the submissions and we look at the influence they’ve had on other artists, their length of career, regional and national tours, success of recordings, and how they’ve impacted rock-n-roll music in Iowa.”

Tickets for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction celebration will go on sale in March. The event is scheduled for September 1st and 2nd in Arnolds Park. Learn more at www.iowarocknroll.com.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)