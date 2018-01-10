Man killed in Des Moines shooting identified

Police have identified the victim of the first homicide of the year in Iowa’s capital city.

The shooting happened around 11:30 last night in an apartment at 1332 21st Street a few blocks east of Drake University. Police say 39-year-old Cory Lee Channon of Des Moines died at the scene. He was shot in the chest.

A potential suspect, who called police shortly after the shooting, is being questioned. That person’s name has not been released and no charges have been filed. Police have not discussed a possible motive in the shooting.

This is the first homicide of 2018 in the city of Des Moines. There were 25 homicides in Des Moines in 2017, the most in the city since 1978 – when 27 people were killed.