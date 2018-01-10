Two Newton men faces charges following shooting

Two men are being held in the Jasper County Jail following a shooting Tuesday morning in Newton.

Newton Police Lieutenant Wayne Winchell says 19-year-old Adam Joe Halterman Junior was arrested at a local convenience store and 17-year-old Jordan Michael Corvino of turned himself in at the Newton Police Department.

Both Corvino and Halterman are from Newton and face charges of intimidation with a deadly weapon and willful injury causing serious injury. Halterman is also charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and Corvino is charged with carrying weapons.

Police say 32-year-old Sidney Wims of Newton was shot in the buttocks with a small caliber handgun just before 3 a.m. at his apartment and was taken to the local hospital. Wims says Halterman and Corvino physically attacked him and he fell to the floor and was shot.

(By Randy Van, KCOB, Newton)