27-year-old arrested, charged with attempted murder for drive-by shooting

Fort Madison police have arrested a man wanted in connection with a drive-by shooting that happened this fall.

Police Chief Tim Sittig says 27-year-old Tourmaria Resean Baynes, known on the street as “Whammy”, was arrested at Sidelines Sports Bar early Sunday morning. Baynes was wanted in Lee County for a drive-by shooting that occurred on Highway 61 in October of last year.

He’s charged with attempted murder. Baynes was also charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana as a result of the arrest. Baynes is being held in the Lee County jail on a $50,000 cash-only bond.

(Reporting by David Hightower, KBUR, Burlington)