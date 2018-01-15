West Des Moines man sentenced to prison for carjacking

A West Des Moines man will serve more than 7 years in prison for carjacking.

Twenty-five-year-old Joseph Salcido was sentenced to 90 months in prison for a carjacking in April of 2017 that involved a relative. Salcido admited in a plea agreement that he took the car by force while displaying a handgun that had a serial number that had been scratched out.

He led police on a chase and ran numberous stop signs as he tried to throw away cocaine and the gun used in the carjacking. Police says Salcido made calls from the county jail trying to get someone to find the gun and drugs, which officers eventually found.

His sentence was enhanced for recklessly endangering lives in the chase with police.