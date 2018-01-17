Boone woman charged with murder in man’s stabbing death

Boone police have charged a 59-year-old local woman with first-degree murder following a weekend stabbing.

Officers met with Mary Myers at the Boone County Law Enforcement Center Tuesday evening at six o’clock where she said she had stabbed 65-year-old Joe Wirth during a fight. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation was called in to assist and during the investigation determined that Myers “willfully and deliberately” stabbed Wirth Sunday evening.

Myers is being held in the Boone County Jail. Wirth’s body has been sent to the state medical examiner in Ankeny for an autopsy.

(By Jim Turbes, KWBG, Boone)