Central Iowa man receives suspended sentence for cockfighting

A Des Moines man, convicted of running an illegal cockfighting operation has avoided going to prison.

Mariano Martinez was arrested last July after dozens of chickens and roosters were removed from his property on Des Moines’ east side. Officials with the Animal Rescue League of Iowa said it was clear cockfighting was taking place on the site.

Martinez, on Wednesday, was handed a 5-year suspended sentence. Under his plea agreement, in addition to the suspended sentence, Martinez will be on probation for two years and pay a $750 fine.

According to the ARL, the 85 birds seized in the case were prepared for adoption and are now with new families as pets.