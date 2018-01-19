State approves economic incentives for businesses in Ankeny, Knoxville, Marion, Sioux Center

The Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) board has approved state incentives for four companies.

The board approved $220,000 in assistance along with tax incentives for the 3M company in Knoxville. The company plans to invest $32 million to expand its manufacturing capacity to produce and convert tapes and adhesives. The award comes with the promise of 30 new jobs and keeping 21 current positions at a wage of $20.76 per hour.

The Casey’s convenience store chain was awarded tax benefits to renovate and expand its headquarters in Ankeny. The company promises will invest $34.7 million capital investment and create 101 new jobs wage of $29.12 per hour.

The Freund-Vector company in Marion is promising to create 5 new jobs and is getting tax benefits to build a new technology center to help develop its equipment used in processing food and medicines. This company is spending $6.4 million on the project and the jobs will have an hourly wage of $24.91.

Interstates of Sioux Center was awarded $375,000 in direct assistance and tax benefits for a new headquarters location. The project investment is $14 million. The company — which makes electrical instruments and controls — promises to create 50 jobs wage of $19.85 per hour.