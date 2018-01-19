Radio Iowa

State approves economic incentives for businesses in Ankeny, Knoxville, Marion, Sioux Center

The Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) board has approved state incentives for four companies.

The board approved $220,000 in assistance along with tax incentives for the 3M company in Knoxville. The company plans to invest $32 million to expand its manufacturing capacity to produce and convert tapes and adhesives. The award comes with the promise of 30 new jobs and keeping 21 current positions at a wage of $20.76 per hour.

The Casey’s convenience store chain was awarded tax benefits to renovate and expand its headquarters in Ankeny. The company promises will invest $34.7 million capital investment and create 101 new jobs wage of $29.12 per hour.

The Freund-Vector company in Marion is promising to create 5 new jobs and is getting tax benefits to build a new technology center to help develop its equipment used in processing food and medicines. This company is spending $6.4 million on the project and the jobs will have an hourly wage of $24.91.

Interstates of Sioux Center was awarded $375,000 in direct assistance and tax benefits for a new headquarters location. The project investment is $14 million. The company — which makes electrical instruments and controls — promises to create 50 jobs wage of $19.85 per hour.


