Iowa State looks for road success at Texas

Fresh off an impressive win over eighth ranked Texas Tech the Iowa State Cyclones are on the road in the Big 12 to visit Texas. The Cyclones are 2-5 in the league race and dropped the first meeting to the Longhorns in overtime at home.

“We’ve won on neutral sites and we have won big games at home”, said Iowa State coach Steve Prohm. “Now we have got to grow up and take the next step. The way to do that is win in the paint, win on the glass and win at the free throw line. That is how you win on the road.”

Texas is 3-4 in the league race. It is a 6:00p.m. tipoff in Austin. The game will be televised by ESPN.

Cyclone freshman Cameron Lard was named the Big 12’s Co-Newcomer of the Week after averaging 17.0 points, 7.5 Rebounds and 3.0 blocks as the Cyclones went 1-1 on the week.

Lard had perhaps the finest performance of his debut season in Cardinal & Gold on Saturday, helping the Cyclones to a 70-52 upset of No. 8 Texas Tech at Hilton Coliseum. The native of Natchitoches, La., scored 18 points and grabbed six rebounds, to go with three blocks in the victory. He shot 9-of-11 from the field, and is shooting 68.3 percent in his last four games.