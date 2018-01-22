Representative Baltimore plans to plead guilty to OWI, weapon charge

The legislator arrested for drunken driving early Friday morning in Ames plans to plead guilty to the charges. Representative Chip Baltimore, a Republican from Boone, today said he made a “horrible decision.”

“That’s an understatement. I don’t know any other way to describe it,” Baltimore said during an interview. “…The simple matter is I had too much to drink and got behind the wheel.”

House Speaker Linda Upmeyer removed Baltimore as chairman of the House Judiciary Committee this morning and appointed another Republican to lead the panel. Baltimore told reporters he hasn’t yet decided whether he will seek reelection this fall because he has “other matters” to consider.

“First and foremost, obviously, I’ve got to get the legal matters taken care of,” Baltimore said. “…In terms of the legislature, my goal is to ensure a smooth transition…over to Representative Nunn…we’ve talked already…and then to support him and the committee in any way that I can.”

On Friday in a written statement, the House Speaker said she would work with Baltimore to get him the help he needs.

“We’re going to work through the processes to figure out what that is,” Baltimore said. “I think clearly I want to make sure that I never, ever make that decision again.”