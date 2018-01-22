Speaker demotes Boone lawmaker charged with drunken driving

The legislator who’s been charged with drunken driving this weekend will no longer be chairman of the Iowa House Judiciary Committee.

Republican Representative Chip Baltimore of Boone was arrested early Friday morning in Ames and charged with operating while intoxicated and possession of a firearm while intoxicated.

House Speaker Linda Upmeyer announced this morning that she has “removed” Baltimore as the leader of the committee because it is “a privilege that requires a higher level of trust and responsibility.”

In a written statement, Upmeyer called “drinking and driving…unacceptable behavior that endangers the lives of all Iowans who wish to travel our roads safely.” She said Baltimore’s actions “were clearly irresponsible and he is being held accountable.”

Baltimore issued a statement too, saying he made a “horrible decision,” takes “full responsibility for it” and “whole heartedly” agrees with his removal as chairman of the House Judiciary Committee.

State Representative Zach Nunn, a Republican from Bondurant, is now chairman of the House Judiciary Committee. Nunn is an Iowa National Guard member and former staffer for Senator Chuck Grassley.