Texas pulls away late in win over Iowa State

Iowa State went scoreless for the final four-minutes and 10 seconds of the second half and Texas pulled away for a 73-57 win in Austin. The Cyclones never led as the fall to 2-6 in the Big 12.

Texas center Mo Bamba had 24 points, 12 rebounds and three blocked shots as the Longhorns held the Cyclones to 39 percent shooting.

“They are an elite defensive team in the half court”, said Iowa State coach Steve Prohm. “They have got Bamba at the rim so they can switch and do some different things where he can make up for some things. We tried to get it going but every time we tried something kind of knocked us down again.”

Lindell Wigginton and Nick Weiler-Babb each had 15 points for the Cyclones and freshman Cam Lard held his own against Bamba with 12 points and 12 rebounds.

“I feel like we got off to a slow start tonight”, said Lard. “They had answers for all of our defensive sets and we struggled executing on offense.”