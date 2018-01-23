Dubuque man found guilty of murder in girlfriend’s

A Dubuque man is facing 50 years in prison after being found guilty in the stabbing death of his girlfriend.

A Dubuque County jury on Monday convicted 25-year-old Fontae Buelow of second-degree murder in the death of 21-year-old Samantha Link of Peosta. The decision followed roughly 12 hours of deliberations over two days.

Police charged Buelow with first-degree murder claiming he stabbed Link twice after a night out drinking on March 31, 2017. Buelow, who was also convicted of possession of cocaine, took the stand last week and claimed Link stabbed herself after they got into an argument.

“I felt like she stabbed herself because of me. I felt like it was my fault,” he testified. Defense attorney Sue Hess asked, “why did you feel like it was your fault?” Buelow responded, “Because we got into a big argument and she stabbed herself.”

A sentencing date for Buelow has not been set, but second-degree murder is punishable by 50 years in prison. It would be 35 years before Buelow would be eligible for parole.

