Dubuque Police say a 14-year-old boy is hospitalized with serious injuries after he was hit by a car Tuesday night.

The boy was struck by the car shortly after 9 p.m. at an intersection on the city’s west side. According to Dubuque Police, a car with a green light hit the 14-year-old boy. A number of juveniles were crossing the road against the traffic light at the time.

The boy was taken to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.