Fort Madison wind blade manufacturer laying off around 200 workers

A southeast Iowa employer is cutting more than 200 workers.

Siemens Gamesa says it is laying off 195 hourly and seven salaried workers at its wind turbine blade manufacturing plant in Fort Madison as there is not enough work available for the size of staff. The layoffs are immediate and the company says the workers will get 60 days compensation pay.

The cuts trim the workforce to around 330. A company spokesperson says they are still going to invest in new blade molds at the plant and hopes the investment will lead to more business and a recall of the workers.