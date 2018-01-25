Cedar Rapids and Des Moines airports set records for passengers

Iowa’s two largest airports both set records last year.

The Des Moines Airport set a record for passengers with just over 2-million-578,000 people flying in-and-out of Iowa’s capital city last year. That marks a 3.8 percent increase in traffic compared to 2016. Des Moines Airport officials say the rate of growth “is inching closer to the existing airport facilities’ maximum capacity.”

In Cedar Rapids, the Eastern Iowa Airport also set a passenger record with 1.14 million people this past year. That surpassed the previous record of 1.13 million passengers, set in 2014.