Nebraska man charged with kidnapping Humboldt County woman

A Nebraska man is jailed in Iowa on kidnapping charges — and his alleged victim is safe.

The sheriff’s office in Humboldt County, Iowa, was contacted early Tuesday about a reported kidnapping from Fremont, Nebraska. A young woman had reportedly been taken against her will and used social media to contact friends and family, who called the authorities.

The woman claimed she’d escaped her captor and deputies picked her up at a house in the town of Renwick. She was taken to a hospital in nearby Humboldt for treatment. Deputies arrested 36-year-old Valentin Velez of La Vista, Nebraska. He’s charged with kidnapping and if convicted, could face ten years in prison.