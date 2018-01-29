Council Bluffs man dies in fiery tractor rollover

The Pottawattamie County Sheriff has released the name man who died in a fiery weekend tractor rollover accident in southwest Iowa.

Authorities say 40-year old Brian Louison, of rural Council Bluffs, died at the scene of the accident in rural Crescent. Sheriff’s deputies and Crescent and Underwood rescue personnel were called to the scene at around 5:18 P.M. Saturday.

The 1985 International tractor was headed east on Leisure Avenue, when the machine went off the traveled portion of the road to right, rolled onto its top into the south ditch and caught fire. Rescue personnel found Louison trapped under the tractor after the flames were extinguished.

(By Ric Hanson, KJAN, Atlantic)