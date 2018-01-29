Newton police don’t think drive-by shooting was random

Newton Police are not saying what may have been the motive behind a drive by shooting last night that sent several bullets into a two-story home.

Newton Police Chief Rob Burdess says no one was injured. The Jasper County Assessor’s website shows the owners of the house as Daniel and Debora Byrd. Chief Burdess notes some bullets passed through several walls, and two hit a neighboring home which was also occupied.

Burdess says they do not believe that the shooting was a random act and will release more information when it is available. The shooting was report just before 9:30 last night. Police are looking for information about a light colored car a witness saw leaving the scene at a high rate of speed.

Anyone with information that can assist police in finding who’s responsible for the drive by shooting is asked to call the Newton Police Department at 641-792-1547, or anonymously leave the information through Jasper County Crime Stoppers at 641-792-8362.

(By Randy Van, KCOB, Newton)