Two people sought in Sunday shooting at rest stop near Dows

Surveillance photos of two people sought in the rest stop shooting.

The Franklin County Sheriff is asking for help in identifying two people who may’ve been involved in a shooting at a rest stop.

The Sheriff’s Office got a report of a shooting at the rest stop at exit 159 along Interstate 35 near Dows Sunday at 1:38 a.m. The victim was taken to North Iowa Mercy Hospital for treatment. The victim’s name and condition were not released.

Investigators are looking for a black man and woman who were seen on video at a nearby convenience store prior to the shooting. They were driving a gray or silver four-door SUV, possibly a Jeep Cherokee.

Anyone with information on the identity of these two is asked to call the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 641-456-2731.


