Waterloo police say death of woman reported missing is suspicious

Waterloo Police are calling the death of a woman “suspicious” and are asking for the public’s help in the case.

A body was discovered late Friday afternoon at the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Waterloo. Police have now identified the body as 40-year-old Lakisha Williams, who was reported missing last Wednesday. An autopsy was conducted Sunday, but details about how Williams died have not been released.

Her husband, 27-year-old Fredrick Williams, was taken into custody on Saturday in St. Paul, Minnesota. He’s being held on a fugitive from justice warrant out of Black Hawk County. Anyone with information about the case should contact Waterloo Police at 319-291-4340, extension 5003 or Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers at 855-300-8477.