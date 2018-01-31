Independence High School buying more AED’s after one used on referee

A school district in northeast Iowa is planning to purchase more automated external defibrillators after an AED was put to use shortly after a basketball game.

It happened a few weeks ago at Independence High School. Activities Director Justin Putz told KCRG TV one the referees started having a heart attack.

“It was pretty shocking to have an official go down,” Putz said. An AED is used to shock someone’s heart. When they saw the referee go down, the athletic trainer and someone on the other team’s side ran into the hallway and got out the AED.

“There’s no doubt the early AED and CPR usage saved his life,” Putz told KCRG. The school is now buying a few more AED’s to put in other key areas around the school. AED’s cost around $1,500.