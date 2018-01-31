Names of officers involved in fatal shooting near Nashua released

The Bremer County Attorney’s Office has released more information on the fatal shooting of a man by law officers.

Things started around 8:30 January 17th at a truck stop near Floyd when the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department got a call about a man with a gun pointed at his head. The man left before deputies arrived, but was later seen going 104 miles-an-hour on Highway 218 through Nashua.

Officers stopped the driver, 29-year-old Jihad Merrick of Minneapolis, Minnesota, and negoitiated with him for 40 minutes before he fired a shot in the car. They say Merrick was not injured and drove his car into an officer as they tried to take him into custody. Two officers fired at him and killed him.

Bremer County Attorney Kasey Walding says the officers involved where: Nashua Police Chief Travis Marvin, Nashua officer Benjamin Scholl, State Troopers Nathaniel Miller, Chris Forsyth and Ken Haut, along with Bremer County Deputy Glenn Beenblossom and Chickasaw County Deputy Adam Hanson.

The county attorney did not say which officers fired at Merrick, or release any information on the autopsy that was completed on Merrick’s body.