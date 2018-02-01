Fort Dodge woman accused of intentionally running over another woman

A Fort Dodge woman was arrested last night on an attempted murder charge after she allegedly hit a pedestrian with her car last Saturday in Fort Dodge.

Officers charged 27-year-old Leah Cervene with operating while intoxicated first offense after she struck the pedestrian identified as 34-year-old Sara Hoover of Fort Dodge. Hoover was transported to a Fort Dodge hospital for treatment of her injuries.

The investigation by police continued for the next several days. As the investigation developed, information was obtained indicating that Cervene intentionally struck Hoover with her vehicle.

Witnesses indicated that as Hoover was crossing the street, Cervene accelerated the vehicle striking Hoover and left the scene.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)