Laurens man sentenced to prison on theft charge

A man who led police on a chase through three northwest Iowa counties last year is going to prison.

A Clay County Sheriff’s deputy started pursuing a pickup on the night of September 14 after receiving a report it had stolen plates. The man driving the truck, 33-year-old Blaine Stockwell of Laurens, refused to stop and the pursuit continued into Buena Vista and Palo Alto Counties. Stop sticks were deployed, Stockwell then ran from the truck before officers used a Tazer to take him into custody.

The pickup, later determined to be stolen from Algona, caught on fire and was destroyed. Stockwell pled guilty to second-degree theft and eluding. He was sentenced to 5 years in prison and ordered to pay nearly $1,500 in restitution and fines.