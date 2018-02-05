Reed Timmer owns Drake’s career scoring mark

As his senior season begins to wind down Reed Timmer is Drake’s all-time leading scorer. The native of New Berlin, Wisconsin, scored 32 points in the Bulldogs’ 78-68 win at Bradley on Saturday night.

“For us to win a game like that and for Reed to perform they way that he did and break the record what a phenomenal night for our team and for him”, said Drake coach Niko Medved. “His family was there and it was a lot of fun.”

Timmer is averaging nearly 19 points and shooting 44 percent from three point range for a Drake team that is 13-12 overall. The Bulldogs had a total of 14 wins in the last two seasons combined. Drake is 7-5 in Missouri Valley Conference action and will visit league leading Loyola on Wednesday night.

“These seniors have put a lot of blood, sweat and tears into this program and for them to have success and build their confidence it has been fun to be around”, added Medved. “Hopefully we can keep our head down and keep working and try to finish this season on a good note.”