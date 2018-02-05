Snow expected to end by this evening

Heavy snow that started falling early this morning in northwest Iowa will be ending in eastern Iowa late tonight.

National Weather Service Meteorologist Kurt Kotenberg says some areas of the state are getting the heaviest snowfall totals they’ve seen in several years. “By the time everything is said and done, by around seven o’clock or so, the Des Moines metro looks to be around the 4-to-6-inch range for total snowfall,” Kotenberg said. “The highest amounts will likely range from Fort Dodge to Webster City to Marshalltown, and they’ll be closer to the 6-to-8 inch total mark.”

The snowfall should taper off in central Iowa counties early this evening and continue pushing to the east. “And it will probably continue around the Quad Cities until around 9, 10, 11 o’clock. So, Iowa City through the Quad Cities should continue to see snow until around the 10 p.m. hour,” Kotenberg said.

Some very cold air is entering the state with the snow. Overnight low temperatures will range from 10-below zero northwest to the single digits (above zero) across southern Iowa. High temperatures on Tuesday are expected mainly in the teens.

(Thanks to Rob Dillard, Iowa Public Radio)