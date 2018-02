One of Iowa’s busiest stretches of interstate was closed this morning due to a hazardous materials incident.

Interstate 80/35 in Des Moines was shut down in both directions around 8 a.m. as emergency crews responded to the report of a semi with smoke coming from the trailer. There were concerns about chemicals inside the trailer.

The interstate was fully reopened to traffic around 10:45 a.m. and there were no reports of injuries in the incident.