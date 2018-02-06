Two Decorah teens die in Winneshiek County accident

Two people were killed in a Monday morning accident in northeastern Iowa’s Winneshiek County.

The Iowa State Patrol says 17-year-old Avery Arneson and 13-year-old Aden Arneson, both of Decorah, died of injuries in the accident. Authorities say shortly after 8:30, Avery lost control of the vehicle she was driving crossed the center of line of county road W-40 and collided with a vehicle driven by 15-year-old Gage Dahlberg of Decorah. Dahlberg and three passengers in the Arneson vehicle were injured.

The state patrol says 14-year-old Alexander Arneson was taken to Gundersen Health System in La Crosse and Dahlberg, 15-year-old Jack Arneson and 14-year-old James Arneson, all of Decorah, were transported to Winneshiek Medical Center. The students attended Mabel-Canton, where superintendent Gary Kuphal said staff and area clergy will be available to students dealing with the loss.

(Darin Svenson, KDEC, Decorah)