Body in burned out car near Pulaski identified as Northwood woman

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation says a body found in a burned out car in the south-central part of the state is that of a Northwood woman.

A farmer discovered the body and burned car in rural Davis County just south of Pulaski on January 27th. An autopsy determined the body is that of 63-year-old Sharon Moritz. A DCI agent said at the time the car was found it had been burning so long that it they could not even identify what type it was.

The DCI now says the car was a 2006 Chevy Impala that was registered to Moritz. Investigators say Moritz had family in the Davis County area, and they are still waiting on full autopsy results to be completed and will not release any other information on the investigation.

Anyone with any information on Mortiz is asked to call the Davis County Law Enforcement Center at (641) 664-2385.