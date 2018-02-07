Decorah football coach Bill Post is retiring

There will be a new head coach on the sidelines at Decorah High School next football season after Bill Post announced his retirement.

Post spent 45 years in the Decorah program, including the past 24 as head coach. He posted a record of 188-71, including 10 district championships and 14 trips to the playoffs. Post had as playoff record of 31-13, including one state championship and four runner-up finishes.

He was named the Iowa Football Coaches Association class 3A Coach of the Year in 2004 and 2012 and was inducted into the IFCA Hall of Fame in 2014.

