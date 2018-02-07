Jury finds man guilty of lesser charge in shooting at Iowa City pedestrian mall

A jury today found the suspect in last summer’s shootings in the Iowa City pedestrian mall guilty of lesser charges.

The Polk County jury found 24-year-old Lamar Wilson of Iowa City guilty of voluntary manslaughter in the shootings last August that left one man dead, two others wounded. Wilson was originally charged with first-degree murder. During the three days of deliberations, jurors asked about the state’s new “Stand Your Ground” law.

Wilson claimed he was acting in self defense when he fired the five shots into the crowded ped mall, killing 22-year-old Kaleek Jones and injuring Xavier Hicks and D’Andre Hicks. Besides manslaughter, Wilson was also convicted of two counts of assault and intimidation.