Senate adds $14 million for ‘inequities’ on school funding package

Senate Republicans have voted to boost general state support of public schools by $67 for each student, along with an additional $14 million to address inequities — like huge transportation budgets in geographically large districts in rural areas.

Senator Amy Sinclair, a Republican from Allerton, says it’s a total of $46 million more for schools in the next academic year.

“What we have before us tonight is a bill that makes a promise and in a budget time that is tight, this is a promise that we can keep,” Sinclair said.

House Republicans voted earlier today on a slightly different plan, solely addressing “per pupil” spending by the state, so this proposal must return to the House for review.

Democrats roundly criticized both approaches. Senator Rita Hart, a Democrat from Wheatland, said schools need more that Republicans are willing to give.

“It’s like a poorly written lesson plan,” Hart said. “The objectives are clear, but the methods will have poor results.”

The Senate GOP’s approach would add $5 per student in districts like Davenport where administrators complained their schools get less because of a flaw in the formula for distributing state tax dollars to schools.