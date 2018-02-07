Voters approve merging Decorah and North Winneshiek school districts

The Decorah and North Winneshiek school districts in northeast Iowa will merge.

Voters in both districts overwhemingly approved the merger in a special election Tuesday. The two districts have been in a whole grade sharing agreement for grades nine through 12 since the 2001-2002 school year. Beginning this year, the sharing agreement was extended to include seventh and eighth grades as well. After the approval, plans are in place for the merger of the two districts to become official starting July 1st of 2019.

(By Darin Svenson, KDEC, Decorah)